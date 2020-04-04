Universa (UTNP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $238.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Universa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex. Universa has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $238.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Universa has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02608635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00046845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

