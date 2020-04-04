UNIVERSAL CASH Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (UCASH)

UNIVERSAL CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, UNIVERSAL CASH has traded 131.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNIVERSAL CASH has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $100.00 worth of UNIVERSAL CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIVERSAL CASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including C2CX, YoBit, Exrates and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.02625956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00202935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UNIVERSAL CASH Profile

UNIVERSAL CASH was first traded on September 9th, 2017. UNIVERSAL CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,351,944,441 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIVERSAL CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIVERSAL CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The official website for UNIVERSAL CASH is u.cash.

Buying and Selling UNIVERSAL CASH

UNIVERSAL CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIVERSAL CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIVERSAL CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIVERSAL CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

