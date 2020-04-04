Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 174.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.49% of Universal Insurance worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 160,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 104,712 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 14,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,986,733.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,900. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $16.48 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.53). Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

