Universe Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Universe has a market capitalization of $76,295.94 and $8.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universe has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Universe

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 97,158,458 coins and its circulating supply is 85,958,458 coins. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

