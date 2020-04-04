UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $378,123.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, OTCBTC, HADAX and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.02613616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00202961 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Allcoin, BigONE, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

