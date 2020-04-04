Uquid Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.11 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, TOPBTC and Exrates. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $4.11 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.42 or 0.04572191 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037031 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009694 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Livecoin, IDAX, TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

