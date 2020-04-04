Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to post ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.12). Urovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($4.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.41).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UROV shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 103,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

UROV traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 4,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,450. The stock has a market cap of $281.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.