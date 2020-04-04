USD Coin (USDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $700.04 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014751 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin, CPDAX and Korbit. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $700.04 million and $727.26 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.22 or 0.02122077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00076377 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 704,235,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,315,977 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbase Pro, LATOKEN, Kucoin, Korbit, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, Hotbit, CPDAX, OKEx, Poloniex, Crex24, CoinEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.