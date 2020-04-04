USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $42.08 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014736 BTC on popular exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.02631263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00204396 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047339 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033966 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

