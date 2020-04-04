USDQ Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00013955 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $5.23 million and $4.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDQ has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00075270 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00345588 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000894 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047601 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00009025 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012676 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001669 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,973 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

