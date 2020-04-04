USDX Price Reaches $0.15 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00002255 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $576,379.29 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000509 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 65.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001801 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000266 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,261 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.