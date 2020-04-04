USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. USDx stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.72 million and $124,721.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDx stablecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014798 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,777.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.03514913 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00771809 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002823 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 2,716,716 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.