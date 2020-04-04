Utrust Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Utrust has a total market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

