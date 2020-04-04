V-ID Price Tops $0.0762 on Top Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $448,028.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00001122 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.04501205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00068969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014733 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009661 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,501,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,682,164 tokens. V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.