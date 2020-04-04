V Systems (VSYS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.17 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. V Systems has a market capitalization of $96.41 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V Systems coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,832,226,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,917,367,638 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

