Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 954.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,945 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of Valvoline worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 300,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 205,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 354,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline Inc has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.