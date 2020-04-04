Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Position Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $102.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.31.

