Vascular Biogenics’ (VBLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VBLT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.94.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.16 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

