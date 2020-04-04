VectorAI (VEC2) One Day Volume Tops $13.00

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. VectorAI has a total market cap of $2,531.17 and approximately $13.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VectorAI has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.02115844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.98 or 0.03477834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00591884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00789523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00075357 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00483407 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014556 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VectorAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 18,399,311 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com.

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

