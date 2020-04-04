Veil Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $122,198.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 71,327,163 coins and its circulating supply is 62,486,234 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

