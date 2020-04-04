Veil (VEIL) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Over the last week, Veil has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $175,524.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 71,292,603 coins and its circulating supply is 62,451,674 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

