Velas (VLX) Price Up 5.9% This Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $29.04 million and $632,541.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000786 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000492 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002775 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.