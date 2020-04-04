Veles Trading Up 8.5% This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $62,225.85 and approximately $8.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.02123694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.03494823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00600497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00812904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00076202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00488660 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,289,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,180,642 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.