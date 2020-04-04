Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 178.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $122,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $157.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.