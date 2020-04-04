Verasity Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $318,478.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001187 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00500589 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

