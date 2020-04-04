Verge (XVG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $574,922.00

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Verge has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex and BiteBTC. Verge has a total market cap of $42.18 million and $574,922.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,226,741,543 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Crex24, YoBit, Huobi, Upbit, CoinExchange, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Coindeal, HitBTC, Bitfinex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

