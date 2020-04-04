VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bleutrade, Poloniex and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $700,410.58 and approximately $2,169.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00030032 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000495 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,882.20 or 1.01222391 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00070972 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001605 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,618,411 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit, Livecoin, Poloniex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

