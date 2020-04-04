VeriME (VME) 1-Day Volume Tops $145.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One VeriME token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last week, VeriME has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.04683326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009791 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

