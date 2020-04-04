Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $688.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report $688.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $668.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $696.50 million. Verisk Analytics posted sales of $625.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.57.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $3,970,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,464 shares of company stock worth $14,837,267. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,315,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,403,000 after purchasing an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $171.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.