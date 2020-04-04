Veritaseum (VERI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,734.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00086380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, Tokenomy and Mercatox. Veritaseum has a market cap of $12.55 million and approximately $1,734.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

