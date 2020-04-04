VeriumReserve (VRM) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $284,984.44 and $244.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00596306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00029772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000846 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006273 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VeriumReserve is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,677,364 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

