Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

