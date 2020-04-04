Version (V) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Version has a total market capitalization of $42,925.30 and $2.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Version coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Version has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Version

V is a coin. Version’s total supply is 626,030,978 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

