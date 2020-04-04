Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $11.42 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.42 million and approximately $260,493.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00003085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Bitsane. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,836.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.02108175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.83 or 0.03478956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00592369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00792389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075539 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00484965 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,168,847 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, QBTC, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.