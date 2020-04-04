Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $2.67 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, YoBit and Coinroom. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $93,981.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00592882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007723 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,008 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinroom, Bittrex, Poloniex, OOOBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.