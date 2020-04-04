ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $602.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $602.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.42 million and the lowest is $596.10 million. ViaSat posted sales of $557.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSAT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after buying an additional 152,094 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ViaSat by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,745,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,796,000 after buying an additional 179,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ViaSat by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in ViaSat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,271,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ViaSat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $32.89 on Friday. ViaSat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $97.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.12.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

