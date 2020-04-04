VideoCoin Price Tops $0.0759 on Top Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $557,754.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00001107 BTC on exchanges including Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001475 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,884,682 tokens. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

