VIDY (VIDY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.05 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market cap of $4.59 million and $5.05 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

VIDY Token Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

