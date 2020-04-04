Virtacoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (VTA)

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,257.00 and $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Virtacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (CRYPTO:VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

