Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $151.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

