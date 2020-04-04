Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $1.17 on Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Vitae has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00017351 BTC on major exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and approximately $259,735.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003745 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000807 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.