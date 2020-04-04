VoteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 157.7% against the US dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $41,263.02 and approximately $90.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00483843 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00107036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 85,753,250 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

