vSlice Price Up 15.9% This Week (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. vSlice has a total market cap of $32,341.58 and $14.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vSlice token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and YoBit. During the last seven days, vSlice has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.02620845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204373 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice’s launch date was November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for vSlice is medium.com/@vdiceio.

Buying and Selling vSlice

vSlice can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

