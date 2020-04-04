W Green Pay Price Hits $0.0323 on Top Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $531,053.24 and approximately $1,844.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.40 or 0.02610715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00201323 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,419,997 tokens. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.