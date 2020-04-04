WABnetwork (WAB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,340.00

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $19,494.88 and approximately $2,340.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox and BitForex. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.02621773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00202517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047577 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,594,297,387 tokens. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork.

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.