Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0210 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $746.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004622 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000142 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 209,986,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,607,158 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

