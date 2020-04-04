Waltonchain Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003468 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Allbit, Binance and OKEx. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.02126013 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,650,280 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Bithumb, Allbit, COSS, Huobi and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.