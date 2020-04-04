Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Cap of $16.41 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance. Wanchain has a total market cap of $16.41 million and approximately $340,868.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

