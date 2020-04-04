Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO John F. Rathgeber bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $194,905.00. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley bought 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $55,834.55. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,105 shares of company stock valued at $333,269 over the last 90 days. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Watford by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Watford by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Enstar Group LTD purchased a new stake in Watford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,673,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watford by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 90,346 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. Watford has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter. Watford had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watford will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

