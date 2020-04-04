Waves Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.43 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $96.55 million and $60.43 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00014066 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Exrates, Coinrail and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018937 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015400 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005834 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,578,696 coins. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Gate.io, Exmo, Huobi, Bittrex, Coinbe, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, COSS, BCEX, YoBit, Bitbns, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, Livecoin, Kuna, Liqui, Coinrail, HitBTC, Indodax, Cryptohub and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

